Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) Receives GBX 603.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 603.67 ($7.89).

HWDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 641 ($8.37) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) stock opened at GBX 717.20 ($9.37) on Friday. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 394 ($5.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 736.80 ($9.63). The firm has a market cap of £4.28 billion and a PE ratio of 31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.85, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 669.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 600.91.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

