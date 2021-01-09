Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.71

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.71 and last traded at $14.64, with a volume of 30216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 34,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $451,737.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,749 shares in the company, valued at $451,737. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,504,192 shares of company stock worth $60,568,050. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,325,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,397,000 after buying an additional 140,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,035,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,736,000 after purchasing an additional 347,545 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Hostess Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,698,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,579,000 after purchasing an additional 76,525 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Hostess Brands by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,657,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,760,000 after purchasing an additional 881,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Hostess Brands by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,953,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,083,000 after purchasing an additional 207,047 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

