Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company makes secured loans to development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is headquartered in Farmington, United States of America. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HRZN. National Securities began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.83.

HRZN opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $251.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 29,231.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,642,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,231 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 29,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 19,222 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

