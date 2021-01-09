Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.83.

NASDAQ HOOK opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $240.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 232.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Hookipa Pharma by 158.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 819,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 502,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hookipa Pharma by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 35,315 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hookipa Pharma by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hookipa Pharma by 68.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 26,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Hookipa Pharma by 20.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

See Also: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hookipa Pharma (HOOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.