Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Insider Albert Seymour Sells 15,000 Shares

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) insider Albert Seymour sold 15,000 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $180,900.00.

Albert Seymour also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

On Tuesday, January 5th, Albert Seymour sold 10,000 shares of Homology Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $114,400.00.

Shares of FIXX stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $578.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $22.38.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,386.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIXX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 28,041 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 669.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 344,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

FIXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.