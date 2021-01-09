Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.38.

FIXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Homology Medicines stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.77. 253,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of -0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $22.38.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Albert Seymour sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $180,900.00. Also, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $6,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,025,000 shares of company stock worth $12,830,300. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines in the first quarter worth $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 151.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

