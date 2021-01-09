HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.41 Million

Equities analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) will report sales of $32.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.60 million. HomeTrust Bancshares posted sales of $36.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.43 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HTBI. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ:HTBI traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.53. 22,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,705. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. HomeTrust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average of $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 5,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,556.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 6,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,536 shares in the company, valued at $709,430.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,800 shares of company stock worth $519,582. 7.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBI. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 21.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 11.1% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $973,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

