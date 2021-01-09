Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Position Reduced by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,296 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.15% of Hologic worth $27,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 102,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $80.49 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $81.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average of $66.59.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOLX. Argus increased their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.12.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

