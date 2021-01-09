HOLD (HOLD) Price Up 66.4% This Week

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, HOLD has traded 66.4% higher against the dollar. One HOLD token can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HOLD has a total market cap of $4.53 million and $3,512.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00022722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00106469 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.10 or 0.00443834 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00220361 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00050347 BTC.

HOLD was first traded on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official website is hold.co . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ . The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ

HOLD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

