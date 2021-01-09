Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Sunday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

NYSE:HMLP opened at $15.23 on Thursday. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 43.54%. The business had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.69 million. On average, research analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

