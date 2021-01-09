Hive Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. Hive has a market cap of $53.89 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hive has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001159 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 417,678,837 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hive is hive.io

Hive Coin Trading

Hive can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

