HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HPR. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. HighPoint Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.17.

NYSE:HPR opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 4.61. HighPoint Resources has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $83.50.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $3.51. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 367.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $67.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HighPoint Resources news, CEO R Scot Woodall sold 13,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $178,350.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randy I. Stein sold 3,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $41,805.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,230 shares of company stock valued at $317,270. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 401.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125,240 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 54.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,492 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the second quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the second quarter valued at $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

