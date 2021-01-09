High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITIF) Trading Down 1.6%

High Tide Inc. (OTCMKTS:HITIF)’s share price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.21. 738,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 911,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.60 price target on shares of High Tide in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

High Tide Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HITIF)

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis accessories and alternative lifestyle products. The company is also involved in the retailing of cannabis products. As of August 7, 2020, it operated 34 Canna Cabana retail cannabis stores in Ontario, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.

