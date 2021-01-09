HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,874 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CFO Leslie Lunak sold 10,440 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $292,842.00. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 50,000 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $1,437,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,757.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 493,741 shares of company stock valued at $14,655,776 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $39.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98.
BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $223.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.77 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.
About BankUnited
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.
