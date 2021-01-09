HGK Asset Management Inc. Makes New $593,000 Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)

HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 24.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAXN stock opened at $125.36 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $134.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.06 and its 200-day moving average is $101.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -189.94, a P/E/G ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 0.62.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $166.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Northcoast Research upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities lowered Axon Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $63,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,954.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total value of $12,319,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,883,353.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,371 shares of company stock worth $14,232,195 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

