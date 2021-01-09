HGK Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth about $1,764,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 73.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $149.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.68 and a 200 day moving average of $115.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.29 and a 12-month high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

