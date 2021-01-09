HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $463,000 Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,241 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,243,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 8.4% during the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,525,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 434,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 425,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 63.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 425,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 164,475 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.29. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.24). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $75.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $57,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,770,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,451.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,980 shares of company stock worth $3,416,984. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EFSC shares. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

