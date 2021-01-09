Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HPE. BidaskClub cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.37.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.36. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at $224,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 82.2% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $50,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

