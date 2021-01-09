Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,540,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,373. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.90.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Wijngaard acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert T. Foster acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Insiders have bought a total of 61,500 shares of company stock worth $104,910 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

