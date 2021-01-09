Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.61

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.61 and traded as low as $8.53. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 12,834 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 23.48%.

In other Hennessy Advisors news, Director Rodger Offenbach sold 7,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $64,233.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,255.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hennessy Advisors stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.42% of Hennessy Advisors worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

