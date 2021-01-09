Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HEN3. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €91.13 ($107.22).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) stock opened at €91.54 ($107.69) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €89.80 and a 200 day moving average of €87.76. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

