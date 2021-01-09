Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) Given a €100.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HEN3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €91.13 ($107.22).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) alerts:

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) stock traded up €1.12 ($1.32) on Friday, hitting €91.54 ($107.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,839 shares. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €89.80 and a 200-day moving average price of €87.76.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.