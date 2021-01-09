HempCoin (THC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.28 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 9th. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $1,013.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HempCoin has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HempCoin

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,092,278 coins and its circulating supply is 259,957,128 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

