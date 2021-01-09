HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €61.71 ($72.61).

HFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Get HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) alerts:

Shares of HFG traded down €0.60 ($0.71) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €66.05 ($77.71). The stock had a trading volume of 784,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. HelloFresh SE has a 12 month low of €16.14 ($18.99) and a 12 month high of €64.55 ($75.94). The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion and a PE ratio of 44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is €55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is €48.09.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.