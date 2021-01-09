Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) CFO Tricia L. Fulton Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tricia L. Fulton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 10th, Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,470 shares of Helios Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $73,500.00.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 83.36 and a beta of 1.21. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $58.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 43.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $3,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

