Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) issued an update on its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.50-11.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.075-2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.Helen of Troy also updated its FY21 guidance to $11.50-11.70 EPS.
Helen of Troy stock opened at $214.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.79.
Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.98%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
