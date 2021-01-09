Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.50-11.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.075-2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.Helen of Troy also updated its FY21 guidance to $11.50-11.70 EPS.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $214.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.79.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.98%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

HELE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $245.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $228.00.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.