Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.09 Per Share

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) – Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Helen of Troy in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $11.09 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.55. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.41%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Bank of America downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

HELE opened at $214.10 on Friday. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $230.56. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,891,000 after purchasing an additional 475,625 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 910,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,189,000 after purchasing an additional 253,599 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 226,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,843,000 after purchasing an additional 75,803 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,351,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.