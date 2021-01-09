HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $112.70

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $112.70 and traded as high as $137.41. HEICO shares last traded at $137.04, with a volume of 415,100 shares.

HEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEICO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.00 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. HEICO’s payout ratio is 6.96%.

In other HEICO news, CFO Carlos L. Macau sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.66, for a total value of $1,507,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,392 shares in the company, valued at $12,603,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie Neitzel acquired 978 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.44 per share, with a total value of $108,988.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,795.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the third quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in HEICO by 61.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 794.9% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 26,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

