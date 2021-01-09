Hegic One Day Volume Tops $3.74 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Hegic has a total market cap of $83.02 million and $3.74 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hegic has traded 94.1% higher against the US dollar. One Hegic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hegic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00023177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00104381 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.17 or 0.00558365 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00215970 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00050656 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,503,899 tokens. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic

Buying and Selling Hegic

Hegic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hegic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hegic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.