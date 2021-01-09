Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

HL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, October 26th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.45.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.60, a P/E/G ratio of 152.70 and a beta of 2.08. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $7.06.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.22 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,924 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 85.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 330.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,167,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 51,760 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 13.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

