Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

HTLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Financial USA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.67.

HTLF traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.70. 185,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average is $34.91. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $51.85.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $153.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.85 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.18 per share, for a total transaction of $64,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,545.24. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 728.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.