Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Shares of HCSG opened at $31.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.93. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $31.45.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $435.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.96 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael E. Mcbryan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Frome sold 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $111,722.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,044.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,301 shares of company stock valued at $519,750 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 88.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.