Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) PT Raised to $50.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HCAT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $44.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 0.54. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $45.56.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $82,238.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,776 shares in the company, valued at $274,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $248,095.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,709.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,264,543 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 386.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,425,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Health Catalyst by 20.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,346,000 after buying an additional 380,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Health Catalyst by 131.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,062,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,176,000 after buying an additional 1,170,020 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Health Catalyst by 8.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,427,000 after buying an additional 94,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Health Catalyst by 35.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,448,000 after buying an additional 279,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

