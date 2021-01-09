HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) vs. (NYSE:VOLT) Head to Head Survey

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) and (NYSE:VOLT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.6% of HeadHunter Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares HeadHunter Group and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeadHunter Group 20.18% 98.65% 20.06% N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HeadHunter Group and ‘s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HeadHunter Group $125.82 million 11.62 $22.44 million $0.77 37.96 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HeadHunter Group has higher revenue and earnings than .

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for HeadHunter Group and , as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeadHunter Group 2 0 1 0 1.67 0 0 0 0 N/A

HeadHunter Group currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 24.73%.

Summary

HeadHunter Group beats on 6 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services. The company provides its services for businesses that are looking for job seekers to fill vacancies inside their organizations. The company was formerly known as Zemenik Trading Limited and changed its name to HeadHunter Group PLC in March 2018. HeadHunter Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

