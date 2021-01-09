Head-To-Head Survey: Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) vs. Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ)

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) and Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tesco and Tuesday Morning’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tesco $72.13 billion 0.46 $1.24 billion $0.52 19.48 Tuesday Morning $874.90 million 0.10 -$166.33 million N/A N/A

Tesco has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tesco and Tuesday Morning, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tesco 0 1 4 0 2.80 Tuesday Morning 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Tesco and Tuesday Morning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tesco N/A N/A N/A Tuesday Morning -19.01% -137.12% -24.88%

Risk & Volatility

Tesco has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tuesday Morning has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Tesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tesco beats Tuesday Morning on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand. The company serves its customers through stores, as well as online. Tesco PLC was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. On May 27, 2020, Tuesday Morning Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas.

