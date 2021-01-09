Head-To-Head Review: IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) and Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) and Globant (NYSE:GLOB) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares IBEX and Globant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBEX N/A N/A N/A Globant 6.40% 10.92% 7.42%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IBEX and Globant, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBEX 0 0 6 0 3.00 Globant 0 3 7 0 2.70

IBEX currently has a consensus price target of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 13.39%. Globant has a consensus price target of $165.00, indicating a potential downside of 28.26%. Given IBEX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IBEX is more favorable than Globant.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of IBEX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Globant shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IBEX and Globant’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBEX $405.14 million 0.83 $15.45 million $0.84 21.79 Globant $659.33 million 12.94 $54.01 million $1.76 130.68

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than IBEX. IBEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Globant beats IBEX on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience. It also operates a range of multi-tenant and dedicated platforms; and offers ibex Wave X, CLX Test Kitchen, and The CLX Product Cloud, a flexible and modular toolset of integrated products. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 25 customer engagement and three customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves telecommunications and cable, technology, retail, healthcare, financial services, and utilities markets. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited operates as a subsidiary of Resource Group International Limited.

Globant Company Profile

Globant S.A. operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services. In addition, the company offers game engineering and experience, digital platform, virtual and augmented reality, graphics engineering, 3D and 2D art, e-Sports, data architecture, data science, mission critical, data integration, data visualization, and blockchain services. Further, it provides Internet of Things experience and consultancy, platform, hardware integration, content management system, digital marketing, OTT, and Cloud Ops Studio services. Additionally, the company offers functional testing, load and performance testing, mobile testing, test automation, Web applications, hybrid and cross-compiled development, accessibility, API management, micro, complex architecture, software archaeology, IT service management, and software evolution services, as well as services over platforms. It also provides biological and technological solutions to healthcare, agriculture, and pharmaceutical organizations. The company serves medium-to large-sized companies operating in media and entertainment, professional services, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, banks, financial services and insurance, consumer, retail, and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

