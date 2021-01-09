Head to Head Contrast: Parsons (NYSE:PSN) & Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF)

Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) and Parsons (NYSE:PSN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.8% of Parsons shares are held by institutional investors. 39.0% of Triple P shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Parsons shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Triple P and Parsons’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Parsons $3.95 billion 0.94 $120.53 million $1.46 25.17

Parsons has higher revenue and earnings than Triple P.

Volatility and Risk

Triple P has a beta of -1.75, meaning that its stock price is 275% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parsons has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Triple P and Parsons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triple P N/A N/A N/A Parsons 2.66% 16.48% 4.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Triple P and Parsons, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triple P 0 0 0 0 N/A Parsons 1 1 4 0 2.50

Parsons has a consensus price target of $40.25, suggesting a potential upside of 9.52%. Given Parsons’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Parsons is more favorable than Triple P.

Summary

Parsons beats Triple P on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Triple P Company Profile

Triple P. N.V. provides information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions. Its services include ICT security, cloud, managed services, managed IP telephony, professional services, business continuity, unified communications, and cloud migration. The company serves care, education, government, and commercial services sectors. Triple P. N.V. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, the Netherlands.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S. Army and the United States intelligence community; ThunderRidge, a tool that assists cyber operational users to develop action plans, assess cyber threats, and disseminate situational awareness in real-time; and geospatial intelligence, big data analytics, and threat mitigation technology services to the defense, intelligence, space and command, control, communications, computer, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. It also provides mission planning for space situational awareness, small satellite systems integration, electronic warfare, directed energy modeling and simulation, and command and control systems and support to the Missile Defense Agency, the U.S. Air Force, and the U.S. Army; converged cyber-physical solutions for critical infrastructure, and global military mission readiness and training services to the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Army; and technology services for advanced energy production systems, healthcare systems, environmental systems, and related infrastructure. In addition, the company offers intelligent transportation system management, aviation, rail and transit systems, smart cities software, and critical infrastructure cyber protection to the transportation authorities, rail, and transit entities; engineering services for complex infrastructure; and engineering, program management, systems engineering, and environmental solutions to private-sector industrial clients and public utilities. It has a strategic partnership with Neology, Inc. Parsons Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Centreville, Virginia.

