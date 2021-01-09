Head-To-Head Contrast: Kirby (NYSE:KEX) vs. Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK)

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Kirby has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

86.2% of Kirby shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Kirby shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kirby and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirby 0 3 3 0 2.50 Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kirby currently has a consensus price target of $65.67, suggesting a potential upside of 16.49%. Given Kirby’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kirby is more favorable than Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Kirby and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirby -8.27% 3.90% 2.03% Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kirby and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirby $2.84 billion 1.19 $142.35 million $2.90 19.44 Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kirby has higher revenue and earnings than Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology.

Summary

Kirby beats Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. This segment also transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barges; and operates offshore dry-bulk barge and tugboat units that are engaged in the offshore transportation of dry-bulk cargoes in the United States coastal trade. As of December 31, 2019, this segment owned and operated 1,053 inland tank barges with 23.4 million barrels of capacity, 299 inland towboats, 49 coastal tank barges with 4.7 million barrels of capacity, 47 coastal tugboats, 4 offshore dry-bulk cargo barges, 4 offshore tugboats, and 1 docking tugboat. The company's Distribution and Services segment sells replacement parts; provides service mechanics to overhaul and repair engines, transmissions, reduction gears, and related oilfield services equipment; rebuilds component parts or diesel engines, transmissions and reduction gears, and related equipment used in oilfield services, marine, power generation, on-highway, and other industrial applications; rents industrial compressors, railcar movers, and high capacity lift trucks; and manufactures and remanufactures oilfield service equipment, including pressure pumping units. It serves oilfield service, on-highway transportation, marine transportation, commercial fishing, construction, and power generation companies, as well as oil and gas operators and producers, and the United States government. The company was formerly known as Kirby Exploration Company, Inc. and changed its name to Kirby Corporation in 1990. Kirby Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology Company Profile

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an oceanographic service company that was involved in deep water search, survey, and recovery operations. The company also served as the general partner for limited partnerships that were formed for the purpose of raising money to search for and locate shipwrecks. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

