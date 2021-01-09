Head to Head Analysis: Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) & CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD)

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) and CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Atossa Therapeutics has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannaPharmaRX has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Atossa Therapeutics and CannaPharmaRX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atossa Therapeutics N/A -130.58% -108.14% CannaPharmaRX N/A -726.81% -96.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atossa Therapeutics and CannaPharmaRX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atossa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.24 million N/A N/A CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A -$20.45 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Atossa Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.2% of Atossa Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.9% of CannaPharmaRX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and CannaPharmaRX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atossa Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 CannaPharmaRX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atossa Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 682.06%. Given Atossa Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Atossa Therapeutics is more favorable than CannaPharmaRX.

Summary

Atossa Therapeutics beats CannaPharmaRX on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer. It is also developing intraductal microcatheter technology to target the delivery of therapies, including fulvestrant, immunotherapies, and Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell therapies, directly to the site of breast cancer. The company was formerly known as Atossa Genetics Inc. and changed its name to Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2020. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About CannaPharmaRX

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. acquires and develops various cannabis cultivation projects in Canada. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

