HC Wainwright Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

RDUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Radius Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of RDUS opened at $21.75 on Thursday. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $22.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Radius Health will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $512,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Radius Health by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 29,090 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 453.3% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

