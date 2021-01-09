Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYAC) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYAC) were down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $8.67. Approximately 335,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 365,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00.

Get Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II by 2,651.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,218,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,443 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,749,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after acquiring an additional 387,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,553,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after purchasing an additional 175,239 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,628,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer or consumer-related products and service industries.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.