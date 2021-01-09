Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

HA opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.40. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $30.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $75.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.77 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 21,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Hawaiian by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Hawaiian by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Hawaiian by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

