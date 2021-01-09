Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Up 50.9% Over Last Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $4.37 or 0.00010893 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $62.40 million and approximately $938,380.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 50.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,073.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,214.49 or 0.03030679 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.51 or 0.00423007 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.44 or 0.01076633 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.71 or 0.00351140 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00017065 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00169953 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00009656 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,294,083 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

