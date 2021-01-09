Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. Truist boosted their target price on Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.60.

In other news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $609,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $6,301,625.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,123,140.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,215 shares of company stock worth $10,908,598 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $97.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.21. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

