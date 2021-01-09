Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.50

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.50 and traded as high as $29.20. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF shares last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 258,375 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $26.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,011,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,677,000 after buying an additional 545,484 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,981,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,920,000 after acquiring an additional 168,777 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,188,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,758,000 after acquiring an additional 227,209 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,075,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,837,000 after acquiring an additional 15,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,064,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,550,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter.

