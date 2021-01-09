Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) (LON:HSP) Shares Gap Up to $250.00

Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) (LON:HSP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $250.00, but opened at $268.00. Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) shares last traded at $265.20, with a volume of 27,738 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 253.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 222.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85. The firm has a market cap of £92.33 million and a P/E ratio of 21.83.

In related news, insider Christopher Jones acquired 38,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £85,014.28 ($111,071.70).

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

