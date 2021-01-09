Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HRGLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt raised Hargreaves Lansdown to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

HRGLY traded up $4.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.07. 275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.21. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.80.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

