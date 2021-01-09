HARD Protocol (HARD) Price Tops $0.55 on Top Exchanges

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. One HARD Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $21.94 million and approximately $7.58 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00022773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00105846 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.44 or 0.00445483 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00222009 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00049844 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

