Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, October 16th. CSFB raised Hannover Rück from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Societe Generale cut shares of Hannover Rück from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hannover Rück from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.00.

HVRRY stock opened at $82.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.95. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of $56.15 and a 12 month high of $104.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.23 and its 200 day moving average is $82.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hannover Rück will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

