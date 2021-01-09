Handshake (HNS) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Handshake has a market cap of $42.48 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,160.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,194.33 or 0.02973926 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.82 or 0.00420376 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $430.36 or 0.01071619 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.51 or 0.00349865 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00016911 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00168740 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00009504 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 347,197,461 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS

Buying and Selling Handshake

Handshake can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

